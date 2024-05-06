iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.30% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.31. 357,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,046. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.