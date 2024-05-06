Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,774 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.76% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.86. 44,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,401. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

