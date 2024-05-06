Lincoln National Corp Acquires 49,261 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,261 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,315. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

