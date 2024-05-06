Lincoln National Corp Purchases 24,242 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 218,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 247,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.86. 1,946,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,779. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

