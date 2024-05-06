Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.30. 142,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.73 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

