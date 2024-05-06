Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $27.25 or 0.00042835 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $255.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,613.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.68 or 0.00752480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00127517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00064569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00205064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00102555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,920,806 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.