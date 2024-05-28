Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $104.73

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NetApp by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. NetApp has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $116.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

