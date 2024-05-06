Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 290,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BALT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,173 shares. The company has a market cap of $636.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.