The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 204,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock worth $19,657,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,309,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,127. The firm has a market cap of $268.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

