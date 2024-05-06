Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 251,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,138,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $615.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,747 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

