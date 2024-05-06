Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.81

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 831438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.29.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

