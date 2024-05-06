Clarke (TSE:CKI) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.50

Clarke Inc. (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.50 and last traded at C$21.10, with a volume of 1558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.71.

Clarke Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.56 million, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Clarke (TSE:CKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Clarke had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$25.10 million during the quarter.

About Clarke

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

