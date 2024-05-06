Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirios Resources Company Profile

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

