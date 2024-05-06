Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 83407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Blue Star Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

