Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 4.3%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 348,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 637,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XMTR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xometry by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.