Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.94 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after buying an additional 502,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,721,000 after buying an additional 356,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.86. 4,855,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $76.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,474,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

