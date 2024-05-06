Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after buying an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,991. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.00. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

