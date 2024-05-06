Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 9,322,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,777,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after buying an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

