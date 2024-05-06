Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $18,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

