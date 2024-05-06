Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $493.59. 2,103,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.00 and a 200 day moving average of $561.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

