Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 26,033 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,072. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

