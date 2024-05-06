Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,194,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.86. 142,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,210. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.69 and its 200-day moving average is $279.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.74 and a 52 week high of $308.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

