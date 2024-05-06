RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in RTX by 25.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RTX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in RTX by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 259,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

