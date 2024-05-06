Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.45. 48,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,069. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.72.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

