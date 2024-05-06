Private Advisor Group LLC Has $26.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $26,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 223,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,960 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $57.73. 2,040,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,174. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

