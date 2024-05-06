Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 142,556 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SDVY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 902,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $34.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

