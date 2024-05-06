Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.48. 1,906,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,490. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

