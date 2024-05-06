Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 9,559 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,383,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $1,495,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. 4,388,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

