2,880 Shares in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Bought by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 323,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,963. The firm has a market cap of $628.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Separately, B. Riley cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

