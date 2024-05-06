Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $28.02. 11,031,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,765,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

