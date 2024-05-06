MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. 398,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,588. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

