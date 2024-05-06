MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

GILD stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.54. 7,186,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,667. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

