Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $1.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:PICK traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 140,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

