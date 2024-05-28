Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $973,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,215. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.90. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

