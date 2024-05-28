Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently:

5/23/2024 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/14/2024 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $46.00 to $48.00.

4/18/2024 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2024 – Tapestry had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.

4/10/2024 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 255,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,881. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

