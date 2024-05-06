MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,213. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

