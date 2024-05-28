Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.15. The stock had a trading volume of 475,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.55. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $410.70 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

