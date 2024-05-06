MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,529 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,694,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

