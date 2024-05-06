Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Kimberly K. Ryan Acquires 2,350 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 431,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,309. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

