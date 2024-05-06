GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd Buys 533,009 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 533,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $943,425.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,538,717.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, April 26th, Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 179,279 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 2,303,599 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $4,100,406.22.

Shares of GrafTech International stock remained flat at $1.81 on Monday. 1,595,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,950. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 39.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,287,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

