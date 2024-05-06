Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 5.9 %

OXBR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

