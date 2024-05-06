Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $256.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,010. The company has a market capitalization of $384.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.