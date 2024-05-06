Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Takes $91,000 Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,718,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 110,709 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 677,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,137. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.33%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

