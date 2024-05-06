Ergo One Day Volume Hits $657,418.60 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $98.69 million and approximately $657,418.60 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,322.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00754663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00128096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00208821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101371 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,063,621 coins and its circulating supply is 75,064,458 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

