2,476 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

ARCH traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $160.16. 221,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,884 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,042. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.