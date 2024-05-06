Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 3,179,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,090. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 259.73% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

