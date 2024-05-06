TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,815,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

