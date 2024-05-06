Citigroup Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $193.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $196.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $174.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,447. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.38. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.