Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $576,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

