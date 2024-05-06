7,260 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,732,000 after acquiring an additional 621,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,326,000 after buying an additional 168,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CFG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. 895,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,146. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

